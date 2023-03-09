Harbour Investments Inc. Invests $274,000 in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance
WBD traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,687,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,282,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.50. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50.
Warner Bros. Discovery Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
