Harbour Investments Inc. Invests $274,000 in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

WBD traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,687,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,282,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.50. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WBD shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

