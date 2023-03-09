Head to Head Analysis: Alpine Acquisition (NASDAQ:REVE) and Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS)

Alpine Acquisition (NASDAQ:REVE – Get Rating) and Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Alpine Acquisition and Butler National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Butler National 10.48% 17.94% 7.28%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.8% of Alpine Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of Alpine Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.1% of Butler National shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Butler National 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Alpine Acquisition and Butler National, as provided by MarketBeat.

Risk and Volatility

Alpine Acquisition has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Butler National has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alpine Acquisition and Butler National’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Acquisition N/A N/A $6.09 million N/A N/A Butler National $73.47 million 0.73 $10.37 million $0.10 6.70

Butler National has higher revenue and earnings than Alpine Acquisition.

Summary

Butler National beats Alpine Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpine Acquisition

Alpine Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus its search on drive-to destination hotels, digital entertainment and gaming, and lodging technology businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

About Butler National

Butler National Corp. engages in the aerospace and professional services industries. It operates through two segments: Aerospace and Professional Services. The Aerospace segment offers aircraft modifications, special mission and regulatory-driven aircraft solutions. It provides systems integration, engineering, manufacturing, installation, service, overhaul and repair of aircraft and aircraft-related products. The Professional Services segment provides professional management services in the gaming industry. It also offers professional architectural, engineering and management support services. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Olathe, KS.

