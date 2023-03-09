Head to Head Analysis: LDK Solar (OTCMKTS:LDKYQ) & Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)

LDK Solar (OTCMKTS:LDKYQ – Get Rating) and Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.3% of Semtech shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Semtech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for LDK Solar and Semtech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LDK Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A Semtech 0 7 3 0 2.30

Profitability

Semtech has a consensus price target of $49.08, indicating a potential upside of 59.31%. Given Semtech’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Semtech is more favorable than LDK Solar.

This table compares LDK Solar and Semtech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A Semtech 18.88% 21.15% 13.19%

Volatility & Risk

LDK Solar has a beta of 6.17, meaning that its stock price is 517% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semtech has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LDK Solar and Semtech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Semtech $779.57 million 2.52 $125.66 million $2.29 13.45

Semtech has higher revenue and earnings than LDK Solar.

Summary

Semtech beats LDK Solar on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LDK Solar

LDK Solar Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets photovoltaic (PV) products in the People's Republic of China, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and North America. The company operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Other PV Products. It produces and sells solar-grade and electronic-grade polysilicon. The company also manufactures and sells multicrystalline and monocrystalline solar wafers to manufacturers of solar cells and solar modules; and PV cells and PV modules. In addition, it provides solar module processing services; designs and develops solar farm projects, as well as offers related engineering, procurement, and construction services for solar farm projects; and sells silicon materials, which include ingots and polysilicon scraps. LDK Solar CO., Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is based in Xinyu, the People's Republic of China.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing. It offers signal integrity, protection, wireless and sensing, and power and high-reliability products. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, CA.

