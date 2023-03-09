Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Cut to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $23.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HR. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.88.

NYSE HR opened at $19.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.80. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.38 and a beta of 0.76. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $32.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 1,127.38%.

In other news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.27 per share, with a total value of $192,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,201 shares in the company, valued at $466,353.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 74,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 41,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

