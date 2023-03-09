Hedera (HBAR) Trading Down 11.4% Over Last Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 8th. Hedera has a market cap of $1.71 billion and approximately $32.37 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0610 or 0.00000280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00070574 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00049973 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00008577 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00023571 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000940 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,078,985,416 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

