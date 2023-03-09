Hedera Price Tops $0.0571 (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 9th. During the last week, Hedera has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0571 or 0.00000281 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $1.60 billion and $49.59 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00070593 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00053373 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000309 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008762 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00023195 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000943 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001575 BTC.

About Hedera

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,078,985,417 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 28,078,985,416.426212 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06070106 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $31,002,452.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

