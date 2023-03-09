Helia Group Limited (ASX:HLI) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.41

Helia Group Limited (ASX:HLI – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th.

Helia Group Stock Performance

