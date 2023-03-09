HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €37.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) received a €37.00 ($39.36) target price from Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 89.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €25.50 ($27.13) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €18.00 ($19.15) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($23.40) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($46.81) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($44.68) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

HelloFresh Price Performance

HFG stock opened at €19.57 ($20.81) on Tuesday. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of €19.21 ($20.44) and a 1 year high of €46.92 ($49.91). The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €22.85 and a 200 day moving average of €23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

