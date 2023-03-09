Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,100 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,950 ($23.45) to GBX 2,100 ($25.25) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,750 ($21.04) to GBX 1,950 ($23.45) in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,700 ($20.44) to GBX 1,850 ($22.25) in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,650 ($19.84) to GBX 1,700 ($20.44) in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hikma Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,880.00.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HKMPF remained flat at $20.64 during trading on Thursday. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.94.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

