HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Trading 4.4% Higher

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) traded up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.38 and last traded at $16.38. 4,995 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 33,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

HilleVax Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 34.77, a current ratio of 34.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average is $17.04.

Institutional Trading of HilleVax

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLVX. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,493,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HilleVax during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,351,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HilleVax

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

