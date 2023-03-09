Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $652.49

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 652.49 ($7.85) and traded as high as GBX 741.36 ($8.91). Hilton Food Group shares last traded at GBX 720 ($8.66), with a volume of 70,760 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HFG. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Hilton Food Group from GBX 850 ($10.22) to GBX 790 ($9.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 645.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 650.39. The company has a market capitalization of £651.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,820.00, a P/E/G ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.61.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

