Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Insider Activity at Hilton Grand Vacations

In related news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 49,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $2,377,346.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 545,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,996,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HGV. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 16,123 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

HGV stock opened at $48.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 2.04. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.24. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

(Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.