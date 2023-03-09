HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Major Shareholder Sells $415,740.00 in Stock

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $415,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,492,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,849,261.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rjc Gis Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 36,500 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $404,055.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 57,000 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $636,690.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 26,600 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $289,940.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 5,200 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $58,708.00.

On Thursday, February 9th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 1,000 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $11,970.00.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 10 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $120.20.

On Friday, January 13th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 17,062 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $205,085.24.

Shares of HireRight stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.66. The stock had a trading volume of 232,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,814. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.99. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $18.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in HireRight during the third quarter worth about $1,013,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in HireRight by 56.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 48,355 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in HireRight during the third quarter worth about $3,416,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in HireRight during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in HireRight by 331.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 16,133 shares in the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRT. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded HireRight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

