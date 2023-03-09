Hive Price Down 17.8% Over Last Week (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001704 BTC on major exchanges. Hive has a total market capitalization of $175.72 million and approximately $4.36 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hive has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hive

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 473,096,579 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hive is hive.io.

Hive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain platform developed for Web 3.0. It is a decentralized network where individuals have true ownership and control over their cryptocurrency. The platform uses a hybrid mechanism of Proof of Brain (PoB) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to distribute new coins to stakeholders. Hive is a decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain and offers two classes of cryptocurrency assets, HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). HIVE is the liquid currency of the platform and also exists in a staked form called Hive Power.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

