Hong Kong Technology Venture (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.66

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HKTVY – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.66 and traded as high as $13.97. Hong Kong Technology Venture shares last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 2,934 shares traded.
Hong Kong Technology Venture Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.67.
About Hong Kong Technology Venture
Hong Kong Technology Venture Co, Ltd. is engaged in the provision of multimedia production and contents distribution and other multimedia related activities. It operates under the Ecommerce Business and Technology Business. The Ecommerce Business derives revenue from end-to-end online shopping mall operation, multimedia production, and other related services in Hong Kong.
