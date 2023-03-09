Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.94

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.94 and last traded at $12.04, with a volume of 158098 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

Hope Bancorp Stock Down 5.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $236.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.70 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 28.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Hope Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

