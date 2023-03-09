Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.94

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.94 and last traded at $12.04, with a volume of 158098 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.
Hope Bancorp Stock Down 5.3 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.19.
Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $236.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.70 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 28.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Hope Bancorp
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Hope Bancorp
Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hope Bancorp (HOPE)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.