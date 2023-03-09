Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Director Edward A. Kangas Sells 10,000 Shares

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) Director Edward A. Kangas sold 10,000 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $666,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,441.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HOV opened at $70.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $422.44 million, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.51. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $78.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.76.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The construction company reported $8.56 EPS for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 112.54%. The business had revenue of $886.79 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hovnanian Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOV. Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the second quarter worth $6,993,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $3,423,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 43,243 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,199,000 after purchasing an additional 34,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,435,000. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construction, and marketing of single-family attached town homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and lifestyle homes in planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, and West.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.