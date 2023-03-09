HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Purchased by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in HSBC in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HSBC traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $37.22. The stock had a trading volume of 170,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,345. The company has a market cap of $146.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.43. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $39.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.36%. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 67.39%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSBC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 625 ($7.52) to GBX 780 ($9.38) in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 750 ($9.02) to GBX 775 ($9.32) in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 570 ($6.85) to GBX 650 ($7.82) in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HSBC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $678.22.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

