Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €69.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €69.00 ($73.40) target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.70 ($68.83) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €69.00 ($73.40) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($76.60) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.83) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($74.47) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Hugo Boss Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ETR:BOSS opened at €64.86 ($69.00) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €61.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is €54.61. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €42.05 ($44.73) and a 1 year high of €66.50 ($70.74).

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.