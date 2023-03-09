Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director H Eugene Lockhart Sells 952 Shares

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 952 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $76,217.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,557.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $77.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $82.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.53.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $313.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.40 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,542,000 after acquiring an additional 21,752 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,291,000 after purchasing an additional 589,297 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,621,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,279,000 after purchasing an additional 92,846 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 858,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,872,000 after purchasing an additional 274,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 351.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,973,000 after purchasing an additional 535,936 shares during the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on HURN. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

