HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Up to $13.57

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.57, but opened at $13.85. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 56,445 shares.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in HUTCHMED during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 270.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 429.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in HUTCHMED in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. 22.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

