Hxro 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $964.81 (HXRO)

Hxro (HXRO) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. During the last week, Hxro has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Hxro token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000576 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hxro has a market cap of $53.69 million and $964.81 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hxro alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.40 or 0.00431205 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,313.45 or 0.29146644 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Hxro Token Profile

Hxro was first traded on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @realhxro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hxro’s official website is hxro.io. The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia.

Hxro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hxro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hxro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hxro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hxro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.