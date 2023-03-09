i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Trading 3.5% Higher

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.19 and last traded at $26.14. 20,667 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 154,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.
Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of i3 Verticals to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.
i3 Verticals Trading Up 1.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $847.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.26, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.90.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,628,000 after purchasing an additional 68,539 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 27.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,349,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,591,000 after buying an additional 291,836 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 12.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,894,000 after buying an additional 138,952 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 813,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,804,000 after buying an additional 163,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 674,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,877,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.
i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Software and Services, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers payment solutions to businesses and organizations.
