iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.73. iBio shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 987,963 shares.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered iBio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

iBio ( NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. iBio had a negative net margin of 2,054.97% and a negative return on equity of 106.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that iBio, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iBio by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iBio by 182.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 121,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78,692 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iBio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iBio by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 164,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iBio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000.

iBio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and manufacture of biotherapeutics. It operates through the Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing segments. The Biopharmaceuticals segment involves molecule discovery, development, and licensing activities. The Bioprocessing segment includes contract development and manufacturing services for recombinant proteins.

