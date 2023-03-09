ICON (ICX) Market Cap Hits $191.24 Million

ICON (ICX) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. ICON has a total market capitalization of $191.24 million and approximately $7.32 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ICON has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000926 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 949,787,723 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

