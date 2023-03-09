ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) Trading 2.9% Higher

ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF – Get Rating) rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $5.30. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

ICTS International Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.47.

About ICTS International

(Get Rating)

ICTS International NV engages in the provision of security technologies and services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Aviation Security and Other Aviation Services, and Authentication Technology. The Corporate segment refers to non-operational expenses. The Aviation Security and Other Aviation Services segment offers security and other aviation services to airlines and airport authorities, predominantly in Europe, and the United States of America.

