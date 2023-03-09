iExec RLC Hits 1-Day Volume of $7.70 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for approximately $1.55 or 0.00007119 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $125.46 million and approximately $7.70 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get iExec RLC alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010882 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00033452 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00037715 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00022087 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000158 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00222912 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000142 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,758.78 or 1.00011396 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC (RLC) is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 80,999,784.9868455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.52249217 USD and is down -4.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $7,489,776.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iExec RLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iExec RLC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.