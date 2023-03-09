iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBIL) Declares $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBIL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5313 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
iMedia Brands Price Performance
Shares of iMedia Brands stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.66. 6,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,177. iMedia Brands has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $22.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.89.
