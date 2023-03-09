Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Trading Down 3.1%

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.33. Approximately 19,189 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 113,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

Immunome Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional Trading of Immunome

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMNM. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Immunome during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Immunome by 1,049.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 13,943 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Immunome by 53.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Immunome in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Immunome by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

