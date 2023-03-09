Immutable X Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $547.06 Million (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Immutable X token can currently be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00004415 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Immutable X has a total market cap of $547.06 million and $86.38 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Immutable X

Immutable X’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/.

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.

Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second, a 600x improvement over native limits.”

Buying and Selling Immutable X

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

