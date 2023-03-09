Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.08

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.08 and traded as high as $24.17. Imperial Brands shares last traded at $23.86, with a volume of 71,113 shares trading hands.

Imperial Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day moving average is $24.08.

Imperial Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.5843 dividend. This is a positive change from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco and Next Generation Product (NGP), and Distribution segments. The Tobacco and NGP segment manufactures, markets, and sells Tobacco and NGP, and its related products.

