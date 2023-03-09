IMV (TSE:IMV) Trading Down 14.7%

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) dropped 14.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.81. Approximately 115,582 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 73,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$65.00 target price on shares of IMV in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.57. The company has a market cap of C$8.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,231.01.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

