Inca One Gold (CVE:INCA) Shares Up 5.6%

Inca One Gold Corp. (CVE:INCA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 13,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Inca One Gold Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.19. The company has a market cap of C$7.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110,275.48, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

About Inca One Gold



Inca One Gold Corp. engages in the business of operating and developing of gold-bearing mineral processing operations in Peru. It holds 100% interests in the Chala One property located in Peru. The company also holds 90.14% interests in the Kori One property in Peru. The company was formerly known as Inca One Resources Corp.

Featured Stories

