Insider Buying: 3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN) Insider Purchases £4,710 in Stock

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Rating) insider Samantha Hoe-Richardson acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 314 ($3.78) per share, for a total transaction of £4,710 ($5,663.78).

Shares of LON 3IN opened at GBX 306.50 ($3.69) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 681.85 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 328.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 324.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. 3i Infrastructure plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 368.50 ($4.43).

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

