Insider Buying: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Director Purchases $178,200.00 in Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) Director George M. Milne, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $178,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 10.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.98. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $13.41.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.44% and a negative net margin of 80.71%. The company had revenue of $28.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

Further Reading

