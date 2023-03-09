Insider Buying: BikeExchange Limited (ASX:BEX) Insider Acquires 4,980,484 Shares of Stock

BikeExchange Limited (ASX:BEX – Get Rating) insider Dominic O’Hanlon bought 4,980,484 shares of BikeExchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$69,726.78 ($46,796.49).

Dominic O’Hanlon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BikeExchange alerts:

On Wednesday, March 1st, Dominic O’Hanlon acquired 2,196,154 shares of BikeExchange stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$28,550.00 ($19,161.08).

BikeExchange Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

About BikeExchange

BikeExchange Limited operates online cycling marketplaces. The company's marketplaces provide a technology driven platform to connect consumers with retailers of bicycle products and accessories. It also operates bicycle retail stores; and provides bicycle logistics services. The company operates in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, North America, and Colombia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BikeExchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BikeExchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.