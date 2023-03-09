Insider Buying: CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) CEO Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) CEO Timothy T. O’dell purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.72 per share, with a total value of $20,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,660.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CF Bankshares Trading Up 1.1 %

CF Bankshares stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.62. CF Bankshares Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.89 and a 1 year high of $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.59.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $13.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CF Bankshares Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

CF Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of CF Bankshares during the third quarter worth $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 9.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,748 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 53.7% during the third quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 26,132 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 74,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 30,071 shares during the period. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company which is engaged in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

