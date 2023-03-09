Insider Buying: First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) CFO Buys 73 Shares of Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Rating) CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 73 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $678.79 per share, with a total value of $49,551.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,566.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ FCNCP traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.06. The stock had a trading volume of 771 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,036. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average is $21.04. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $25.57.
First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.3359 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
