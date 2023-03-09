Insider Buying: Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Insider Buys 13,421 Shares of Stock

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain bought 13,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,118 ($13.44) per share, for a total transaction of £150,046.78 ($180,431.43).
Hiscox Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of HSX traded down GBX 11.50 ($0.14) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,117 ($13.43). The stock had a trading volume of 2,730,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,544. Hiscox Ltd has a 12 month low of GBX 789.20 ($9.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,152 ($13.85). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,117.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,008.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18. The company has a market capitalization of £3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28,225.00, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.58.
Hiscox Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -72,500.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hiscox Company Profile
Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.
Featured Stories
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.