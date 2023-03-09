Insider Buying: Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Insider Buys 13,421 Shares of Stock

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain bought 13,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,118 ($13.44) per share, for a total transaction of £150,046.78 ($180,431.43).

Hiscox Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of HSX traded down GBX 11.50 ($0.14) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,117 ($13.43). The stock had a trading volume of 2,730,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,544. Hiscox Ltd has a 12 month low of GBX 789.20 ($9.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,152 ($13.85). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,117.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,008.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18. The company has a market capitalization of £3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28,225.00, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.58.

Hiscox Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -72,500.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hiscox Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.43) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,015 ($12.21) to GBX 1,285 ($15.45) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,220 ($14.67) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Hiscox to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.03) price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,185.29 ($14.25).

(Get Rating)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

Featured Stories

