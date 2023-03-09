Insider Buying: RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Major Shareholder Acquires 18,000 Shares of Stock

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $326,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,401,084 shares in the company, valued at $43,579,674.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

RE/MAX Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of RMAX opened at $17.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average of $20.17. The company has a market cap of $327.77 million, a PE ratio of 71.84 and a beta of 1.45. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $29.81.

RE/MAX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 368.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of RE/MAX

Separately, Stephens lowered RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMAX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in RE/MAX by 21.1% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RE/MAX in the second quarter worth $468,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the third quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 9.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

