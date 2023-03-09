Insider Buying: Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,386.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ready Capital Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RC traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $10.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,010,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,624. Ready Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $249.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.45 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ready Capital

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.97%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Ready Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 575.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Ready Capital to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ready Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.07.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. It operates through the following segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

