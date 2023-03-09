Insider Selling: A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) EVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) EVP Carol Meltzer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $621,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Carol Meltzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 3rd, Carol Meltzer sold 878 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $25,936.12.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Carol Meltzer sold 1,122 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $33,155.10.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

AMRK traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $27.90. The company had a trading volume of 177,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,379. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.07. The company has a market cap of $656.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of -0.09. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $44.60.

A-Mark Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.34). A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMRK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Trading of A-Mark Precious Metals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRK. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 69.5% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $683,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 210,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

