Insider Selling: A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) EVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2023

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRKGet Rating) EVP Carol Meltzer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $621,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Carol Meltzer also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 3rd, Carol Meltzer sold 878 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $25,936.12.
  • On Wednesday, March 1st, Carol Meltzer sold 1,122 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $33,155.10.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

AMRK traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $27.90. The company had a trading volume of 177,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,379. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.07. The company has a market cap of $656.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of -0.09. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $44.60.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRKGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.34). A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMRK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Trading of A-Mark Precious Metals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRK. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 69.5% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $683,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 210,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.