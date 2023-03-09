Insider Selling: Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) SVP Sells $21,083.09 in Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) SVP Heather A. Davis sold 349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.41, for a total transaction of $21,083.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,632.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ASO opened at $60.88 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 41.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.23%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASO shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,529,000 after purchasing an additional 459,085 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 15,599 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

