Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) COO Sells 6,529 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) COO R Mark Adams sold 6,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $55,953.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,643.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
R Mark Adams also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 9th, R Mark Adams sold 995 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $8,457.50.
ADPT traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.89. 731,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average of $8.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $15.19.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 407.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3,683.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADPT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson on September 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.
