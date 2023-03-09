Insider Selling: Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) EVP Sells 16,823 Shares of Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) EVP David Sponsel sold 16,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $266,139.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 719,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,377,443.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Alphatec Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.90. 1,473,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,465. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.84. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $16.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATEC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Institutional Trading of Alphatec

About Alphatec

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,764,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,790,000 after acquiring an additional 169,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 160,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 34,723 shares during the last quarter. 48.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

