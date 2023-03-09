Insider Selling: Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Insider Sells 5,908 Shares of Stock

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $510,628.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,164 shares in the company, valued at $359,894.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Amedisys Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $84.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.64. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.30 and a fifty-two week high of $179.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $562.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Amedisys’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Amedisys from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.53.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Amedisys by 304.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Amedisys by 331.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 569 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Amedisys by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

