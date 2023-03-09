Insider Selling: Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Major Shareholder Sells $1,687,500.00 in Stock

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $1,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,480,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,470,182.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Morningside Venture Investment also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $1,736,500.00.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ AMLX opened at $36.10 on Thursday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $41.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.34 and a 200-day moving average of $33.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

AMLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,925,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,284,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $475,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

