Insider Selling: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) CFO Sells $100,986.24 in Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) CFO Joseph M. Miller sold 11,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $100,986.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,053.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $13.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.98.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 80.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $28.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

