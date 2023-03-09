Insider Selling: Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Director Sells 9,793 Shares of Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 9,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $447,246.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,921,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of BPMC stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.90. 366,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,501. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day moving average is $51.89. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $37.82 and a 1 year high of $79.40.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.52 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 273.24% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was down 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -10.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Blueprint Medicines

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BPMC shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 717.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, blood disorders, and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

