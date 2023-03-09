Insider Selling: Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) CEO Sells 204,604 Shares of Stock

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 204,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $3,308,446.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of BOWL opened at $17.12 on Thursday. Bowlero Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.88 and a beta of 0.20.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.
Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
