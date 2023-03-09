Insider Selling: Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) CEO Sells 204,604 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2023

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWLGet Rating) CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 204,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $3,308,446.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bowlero Stock Performance

Shares of BOWL opened at $17.12 on Thursday. Bowlero Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.88 and a beta of 0.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bowlero during the third quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Bowlero by 42.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Bowlero during the third quarter worth $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Bowlero during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bowlero during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

About Bowlero

(Get Rating)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL)

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.